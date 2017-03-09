03/09/17

Comey meets with lawmakers amid Russia query

Brian Williams hosts a discussion of the latest on the Russia investigation, Donald Trump's wiretapping accusations, and the White House's struggle to get its story straight. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Rep. Jeffries: ‘Something stinks at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’
10 hours 22 min ago
Flynn was a foreign agent during the campaign
7 hours 54 min ago
To Trump, law & order is really about order
8 hours 42 sec ago
New details put the spotlight back on Trump’s Russia scandal
The Obamacare death spiral lie
8 hours 8 min ago
Inside the marathon debate on the GOP health care bill
Cecile Richards: GOP health care bill ‘singles out’ PP
Rep. Waters claims sex allegations in Trump-Russia dossier are true
MaddowBlog: Ryan flubs the basic idea behind insurance
Washington state wants restraining order applied to Trump's new travel ban

