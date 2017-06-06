The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/06/17

Comey asked Sessions Not to Leave Him Alone with Trump

The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt joins Brian Williams with new reporting on James Comey’s fear of being left alone with the president. Plus, Steve Schmidt, the AP's Vivian Salama and Eugene Robinson weigh in on the night's breaking Russia investigation headlines. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

