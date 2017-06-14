The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/14/17

Can Special Counsel Robert Mueller indict Pres. Trump?

What happens if Special Counsel Mueller investigates the president and finds evidence of obstruction? MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to AP White House Correspondent Jonathan Lemire. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

