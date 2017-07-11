The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/11/17
By sharing his emails did Donald Trump Jr. confess to a crime?
Legal experts have varying opinions about the legal trouble that may be facing Donald Trump Jr. Three of the best, Jill Wine-Banks, Joyce Vance, & Jens David Ohlin, join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
