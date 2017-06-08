The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/08/17

Bush White House lawyer: Trump's in 'serious legal jeopardy'

Former Chief Ethics Lawyer for Pres. George W. Bush Richard Painter joins our panel of legal minds to explain why, after Comey's testimony, he believes Trump has some big legal hurdles ahead. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
3 hours 17 min ago
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'
4 hours 8 min ago
Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
2 hours 43 min ago
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
4 hours 19 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: There's intent ‘up the wazoo’
3 hours 57 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Time for "soul-searching" about impeachment
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
