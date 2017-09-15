The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/15/17

British PM calls out Trump after his tweets on UK terror attack

Again without knowing all the facts, Pres. Trump tweets about a terror attack in England leading UK Prime Minister Theresa May to say that's 'never' helpful. Peter Baker & Jeremy Bash discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

