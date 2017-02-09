The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/09/17

Bipartisan outrage after Kellyanne Conway plugs Ivanka's brand

More ethics and conflicts of interest questions are swirling around the White House after Pres. Trump aide Kellyanne Conway seemed to violate Federal Ethics Rules plugging Ivanka Trump's brand. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel order
5 hours 31 min ago
Sen. Booker: Trump is not above the law
6 hours 12 min ago
Are Democrats finding a voice against Trump?
7 hours 55 min ago
Cardin: Ruling shows checks and balances will work
6 hours 57 min ago
Trump intimidating Nordstrom is 'inappropriate'
12 hours 38 min ago
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
Does Mexico need U.S. help to stop violence?
Schumer: GOP 'lost their cool' over King letter
Republican actions on race are no accident
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP in '20

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL