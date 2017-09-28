The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/28/17

Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ‘Drain the Swamp’ pledge

Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher discusses reports about HHS Secretary Price's expensive travel tab arguing that this kind of 'fat cat' behavior breaks Trump's promise to 'drain the swamp.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

