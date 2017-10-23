The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/23/17

Bannon, who talks to Trump often, says he's Trump's 'wingman'

Steve Bannon may be out of the Trump White House, but he apparently still has plenty of influence with Pres. Trump who reportedly speaks to Bannon several times a week. Our reporter panel reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Officials: Niger attack likely a set-up
5 hours 48 min ago
NYT: Bill O’Reilly settled harassment claim for $32M
3 hours 37 min ago
Maxine Waters: Kelly owes grieving widow an apology
6 hours 45 min ago
The people running Trump's EPA used to work against it
3 hours 26 min ago
WaPo: Dems jittery about VA Governor race
5 hours 13 min ago
Did McCain go after Trump for draft dodging?
Hirono on harassment in Congress: Imagine it happens to younger staff
Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL