The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/07/17

Bannon vs. Kushner? White House denies staff shakeup is coming

MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to The New York Times' Jeremy Peters, The Washington Post's Robert Costa, & MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about the rumors and denials of a White House staff shakeup. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Murphy: ‘I don’t trust the Trump admin.’ on Syria
5 hours 27 min ago
Trump calls for WH staff shakeup after Syria strike
5 hours 34 min ago
Matthews: How do you pick someone to clean up the swamp
5 hours 12 min ago
Anatomy of Trump's airstrikes in Syria
6 hours 3 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador: No easy way out of Syria
7 hours 24 min ago
Ernst: No more Syria action 'unless it's warranted'
Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
'Fairly muted' Syrian and Russian responses to airstrike
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL