The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/20/17

Attorney General calls Hawaii 'an island in the Pacific'

Two Senators from Hawaii fire back at Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ comments about Hawaii, asking the Justice Department to “use the google.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

French officers shot, one fatally, on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees
Excess Trump inauguration cash pairs with donor access
4 hours 9 min ago
Matthews on N. Korea: This could get dangerous
5 hours 11 min ago
Shocking video shows arrest of 10-year-old with autism
6 hours 35 min ago
Chaffetz's 'courageous' endorsement of Trump
4 hours 43 min ago
Trump calls Canada a disgrace over dairy industry policies
Clinton campaign responds to 'sensationalized' tell-all book
Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
Cardin: Trump's foreign policy has no 'coordinated strategy'
MaddowBlog: Sessions seems to forget that Hawaii is a state

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL