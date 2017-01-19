The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/19/17

Trump's businesses an ethical 'minefield' once he takes office?

Hours before he's sworn into office, constitutional experts, legal minds, & lawmakers all say Trump hasn't done enough to deal with potential conflicts. MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to Norm Eisen. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Spicer: Trump will make things happen ‘out of the gate’
5 hours 58 min ago
Chris: The audacity of Barack Obama
4 hours 57 min ago
Sen. Brown: WH starting to look like Goldman Sachs retreat
4 hours 43 sec ago
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts now
1 day 1 hour ago
Gov. Malloy: I’m going to Trump’s inauguration as the opposition
5 hours 44 min ago
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear football'
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
Tense moments at Perry’s confirmation hearing
Obama to the press: America needs you
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will be enormous

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL