The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/15/17

After firing Comey, Trump reportedly shared secrets with Russians

Just one day after he fired FBI Director James Comey, Trump reportedly shared highly classified information with two Russian officials in the Oval Office. Our expert panel breaks it down. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting
6 hours 20 min ago
Washington Post report fuels chaos in White House
1 hour 49 min ago
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives
4 hours 4 min ago
McMaster on WaPo report: 'It didn't happen'
5 hours 1 min ago
Inside the report on Trump’s intel disclosure to Russia
6 hours 8 min ago
Trump EPA rejects ban on dangerous pesticide
Patrick Buchanan: 'No collusion at all has been proven'
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives
Did Trump break the law by revealing classified info to Russia?
North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL