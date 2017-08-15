Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Brian Williams

After Charlottesville calls grow for Trump to fire Steve Bannon

Pres. Trump is facing growing calls to fire former Breitbart boss Steve Bannon, especially after the violence in Charlottesville. Fmr. Republican member of Congress David Jolly reacts.Aug.15.2017

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams

