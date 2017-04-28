The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/28/17

A look back at Trump's first 99 days in office

Ahead of Day 100, The 11th Hour takes a look back at just some of what we've seen from a Trump administration so far. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile
6 hours 14 min ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
3 hours 15 min ago
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’
3 hours 58 min ago
National Archives preparing to release JFK docs
3 hours 34 min ago
Matthews: Trump brags but he doesn't actually perform
5 hours 9 min ago
Fox News’ problems not going away
Flynn’s former top deputy 'apoplectic' over foreign payment
What happens if China won’t help U.S. with North Korea?
Watch: Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds
Congress passes short-term funding bill, avoid shutdown

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL