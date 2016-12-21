The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 12/21/16

147 days since a presser, Trump talks to reporters for 74 seconds

MSNBC's Brian Williams speaks to NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker & POLITICO's Michael Crowley about what we learned from Trump's very brief comments to the press. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

N.C. fails to repeal restrictive 'bathroom bill'
The political winners and losers of 2016
11 hours 26 min ago
74 seconds of Trump saying (almost) nothing
11 hours 15 min ago
Republicans fear backlash if they oppose Trump
11 hours 59 min ago
Trump team fends off pay-to-play accusations
23 hours 33 min ago
Obamacare repeal for real?
Is Trump taking foreign policy tips from Nixon?
Details emerge on ‘Trump University’ settlement
New bill would be 'devastating' for LGBTQ Americans
President Obama deploys his absolute power

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL