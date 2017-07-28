The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/28/17

'Humiliation' for Priebus as he exits Trump's White House

Before it was announced on Twitter by Pres. Trump that Reince Priebus was out as Chief of Staff, he endured vulgar attacks from Trump's new communications man Anthony Scaramucci. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
6 hours 46 min ago
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci
4 hours 52 min ago
Chris Hayes breaks down the dramatic scene of the GOP health care vote
5 hours 12 min ago
Joy Reid: This White House is sloppy
6 hours 28 min ago
Challenges await John Kelly as Chief of Staff
Trump to police officers: Don't be too nice
Pentagon: North Korea launches ballistic missile
Manchin: 'We're all losers' after health vote
Cohen: Trump must be more than 'TV tough' on N. Korea

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL