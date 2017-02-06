The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/06/17
'Fake news' & 'so-called judge': Trump attacks media & courts
Using increasingly harsh words, Pres. Trump continues attacking courts over his travel ban and the media for critical coverage. MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to Ashley Parker & Nicolle Wallace. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
'Fake news' & 'so-called judge': Trump...
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump's comments on Putin...
Trump hits Schwarzenegger's Apprentice...
Trump White House could be hours away from...
Pres. Trump: Frederick Douglass 'has done...
What does it mean for the White House to...
Will Democrats fight Trump Supreme Court...
Gov. Christie defends Pres. Trump: 'This...
Gov. Chris Christie on Trump's SCOTUS pick...
Pres. Trump names Judge Neil Gorsuch as...
Chaotic night in DC ends with Trump firing...
Pres. Trump fires acting attorney general...
Scientists inch Doomsday Clock closer to...
Trump aide Steve Bannon: Media should keep...
Steve Schmidt on the importance of truth...
Trump's tough talk on border wall hurting...
Remembering icon & trailblazer Mary Tyler...
Trump's comments on torture ricochet...
Talking to families at the U.S.-Mexico...
Trump calls for voter fraud investigation,...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
The 11th Hour with Brian Williams
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Why Trump lost: Judge slams alternative facts
President Trump equates USA to Putin's Russia
Trump FDA pick a 'seasteading' advocate
Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
Russia propaganda shows in US foreign policy
Appeals court to hear Trump ban case Tuesday
Trump takes on the New York Times
Sen. Warner: Trump 'killers' remarks...
Is a 'constitutional crisis' on the horizon?
Does Trump have legal advantage on...
Sen. Fischer: 'Putin is a thug and he runs...
'He has brought Wall Street right into the...
Joe: Trump must state he's against...
MA attorney general: Trump is not above...
International student’s view on Trump’s...
Trump on Putin: 'I do respect him'
Appeals court to review additional travel...
How Trayvon Martin's death sparked a movement
Protests across the world over Trump's...
Trump’s pick for secretary of education...
Politics
Leaders talk strategy behind opposing Trump
Trump voters' view of the President so far
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told...
What it would take to build Trump's wall
White House defends Trump voter fraud...
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes...
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Trump should have coasted through...
The importance of Bush 41 at the Super Bowl
What Trump needs to learn regarding Putin...
Tina Brown: Trump's cabinet looks straight...
'He has brought Wall Street right into the...
Trump takes a 'reckless shot' at a federal...
Trump tweets that 'negative polls are fake...
Joe: Trump must state he's against...
Lawmakers work to smooth U.S.-Australia...
227K jobs in January, unemployment up to 4.8
Man shot after attack outside Louvre
Why Trump won't destroy the Johnson Amendment
How Trump administration has changed two...
Trump's Friday tweet: 'Iran is playing...
NYU erupts over speaker, but is that the...
Joe: Order coming to Trump's foreign...
How US geography impacts foreign policy
Corker: I strongly applaud how US...
Planned Parenthood leader: We've never...
Trump needs to redeem himself, says Dr....
Rachel Maddow
Appeals court to hear Trump ban case Tuesday
Russia propaganda shows in US foreign policy
Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
Trump FDA pick a 'seasteading' advocate
GOP opts for fundraising over fast DeVos vote
Voters get creative reaching out to Congress
Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
New US era a perilous time for Putin critics
Persecution of Putin critics tests Tillerson
Ill-fated raid raises risk/reward questions
Anti-Trump concern sparks widespread activism
Anti-Trump backlash outpacing tea party
Dems forcing GOP to deal with broken system
Booker: What's happening is worthy of outrage
Democrats vow to block Trump SCOTUS pick
GOP treatment of Garland sets Gorsuch context
Gorsuch not a typical nihilist Trump nominee
SCOTUS confirmations increasingly contentious
Gorsuch nomination revives Reagan era story
Yates in 2015 on saying no to the president