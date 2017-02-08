The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/08/17

'America first'? Trump hits Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka's brand

Nordstrom, an American company employing thousands, was the latest to face Trump's Twitter scrutiny after it dropped his daughter Ivanka's line. MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to his panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

