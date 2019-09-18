Things Done Changed

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G’s Ready to Die

Join us for a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Ready to Die, the classic debut album by The Notorious B.I.G., which revitalized East Coast hip hop and inspired an entire generation of musicians. We are marking the occasion with a panel discussion featuring Mobb Deep’s Havoc, who produced and worked with The Notorious B.I.G.; Lord Finesse, who produced the iconic final track on Ready to Die; Hot 97’s Ebro Darden; and former Editor in Chief of The Source Kim Osorio. The evening will be moderated by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber and will feature a conversation with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Brooklyn Congressman who commemorated Biggie Smalls on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sunday, October 6

Doors at 3:30pm, Event at 4pm

BRIC

647 Fulton St

Brooklyn, NY 11217

GET TICKETS