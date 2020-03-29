03/29/20

Nursing home enlists bow tied robot to help residents connect...

At a nursing home in Minnesota closed its doors to visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but has enlisted the help of a robot adorned with a yellow bow tie to connect residents with their loved ones. KARE 11's Boyd Huppert reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

