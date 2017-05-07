05/07/17

Battling Trump one drink at a time

The Point’s Ari Melber visits a New York City bar called “Coup” where patrons are funding the Trump resistance one drink at a time. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
5 hours 5 min ago
Joe: GOP messaging on health care has been 'horrific'
8 hours 32 min ago
Exclusive: Flynn never told DIA that Russians paid him
MaddowBlog: GOP Rep says 'nobody dies' from lacking access to health care
8 hours 13 min ago
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.
1 day 5 hours ago
Sen. Coons: GOP and Dems are not working together on health care
8 hours 21 min ago
Obama says Americans must "stand up to hate"
Macron wins French election despite hack
Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks about science and Trump
Where Trump could make good on infrastructure vows

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL