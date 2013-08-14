What we’re reading: Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Stay with NBCNEWS.com throughout the day for the very latest information from Egypt, where hundreds have been arrested and members of the nation’s security forces are among the dead in a new wave of clashes.

In the opinion pages: The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman tells President Obama how he would have handled a Vladimir Putin question.

Poltico’s Maggie Haberman breaks down the New York City Democratic mayoral debate that didn’t revolve around Anthony Weiner.