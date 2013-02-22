What we’re reading: Friday, February 22, 2013

President Obama is discussing domestic and foreign policy Friday, meeting in the morning with the nation’s Democratic governors and hosting the prime minister of Japan in the afternoon. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Japan’s foreign minister later in the afternoon.

In the opinion pages: The Wall Street’s Journal compares the back-and-forth from both political parties on the sequester to a timeless Bill Murray movie. The Washington Post’s Charles Krauthammer explains why Sen. Marco Rubio’s “flawed” proposal on immigration may be the lesser of two evils.