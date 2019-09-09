The fallout from Trump’s secret Taliban talks

President Trump scrapped a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David - just days before 9/11. Now his advisors are left to defend inviting the terror group to a sacred place in American history. NBC news correspondent Courtney Kube, White House bureau chief at the Washington Post Phil Rucker, adjunct senior fellow for women and foreign policy at the Council on Foreign Relations Gayle Lemmon, and former NATO supreme allied commander Admiral James Stavridis join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss.