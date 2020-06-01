Yamiche Alcindor: Right in front of the White House, everyday Americans are 'asking for change'02:12
Yamiche Alcindor joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Trump's attempt to focus attention on accusation that Antifa is causing violence and unrest, and how doing that ignores the "overwhelmingly peaceful" protests, including those right on his front lawn outside of the White House. Yamiche spoke with people at those protests, and says that the people there were "everyday Americans, asking for change."