Wynton Marsalis tells how he's encouraging his students to join the conversation on civil rights

Wynton Marsalis tells how he's encouraging his students to join the conversation on civil rights05:51
Legendary jazz musician and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Wynton Marsalis, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the power of music to affect change and how the worldwide jazz community is activating to join the conversation on civil rights. "The blues teaches you that sometimes things don't work out," Marsalis says, "and you have to...use your will to create the change you want to see."