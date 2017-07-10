Andrea Mitchell Reports 07/10/17

Will Senate GOP Pass Health Care Bill Before August Recess?

Senator McCain expressed doubt that a bill will pass, while President Trump has called on Republicans to pass an overhaul before the August recess. NBC’s Kasie Hunt reports on whether Senate Republicans will shift their strategy on health care. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

