Andrea Mitchell Reports 06/27/17

Why Were Officials Surprised by White House Statement on Syria?

Former National Security Council and CIA official under Obama Ned Price speaks with NBC News' Andrea Mitchell about the White House issued statement threatening to exact "a heavy price" in response to a potential chemical attack by the Syrian government. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate delays vote on GOP health care bill
Joe: Rural health care would be 'savaged' by this bill
12 hours 29 min ago
Pence: 'Absolutely determined to repeal and replace Obamacare'
2 hours 43 min ago
Van Hollen: GOP health care bill 'rotten to its core'
2 hours 30 min ago
Fmr. GOP Rep: Why I changed my mind on Obamacare
20 hours 38 min ago
Fear and loathing in Ohio: voters react to healthcare bill
Trump tweets new claims that Obama 'colluded'
Maddow: Kushner meeting with Russian bank just got weirder
Rep. Himes: Obama 'didn't do enough' after Russia hacks
MaddowBlog: Short on votes, Sen. GOP scrap vote on health care bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL