White House convenes national security meeting after Saudi oil attacks

President Trump says America is ready to retaliate as Mike Pompeo blames Iran for attacking the world’s largest oil field in Saudi Arabia - ending chances of a Trump-Iran summit next week as global tensions and oil prices soar. Joining Andrea Mitchell to discuss is NBC White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Wendy Sherman, and former Deputy National Security Advisor to President George W. Bush Juan Zarate.