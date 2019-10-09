Turkey launches Syria offensive after Trump pulls back troops

Turkish forces and the Assad Regime Military launched a military assault against the Syrian Kurds, days after President Trump declared the U.S. was to pull troops out of the area. Now, the Kurds plead for protection against an assault they fear could lead to genocide. Retired Army Colonel Jack Jacobs, a Medal of Honor Recipient and Tom Donilon, Former National Security Advisor to President Obama join Andrea to discuss the impact of the president’s decision as bombs drop in Syria.