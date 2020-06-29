Tucson, AZ Mayor Romero calls on governor to ‘start reversing’ re-openings as virus surges

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero joins Andrea Mitchell, discussing her concerns over Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s response to the COVID-19 crisis in Arizona where the state hit a new record for single-day cases over the weekend. Mayor Romero also discussed the outrage in Tucson over the death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez in police custody in April, telling Andrea the victim's family wants 'reform and transformation’ within the Tucson Police Department and had asked her not to accept the police chief's resignation.