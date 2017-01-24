Andrea Mitchell Reports 01/24/17

Trump welcoming British leader Friday

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to talk trade, immigration, and the economy with President Trump during her state visit on Friday. The British ambassador previews how the visit might go. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
2 hours 46 min ago
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the popular vote'
4 hours 13 min ago
Donald Trump lies about losing the popular vote
16 hours 16 min ago
MaddowBlog: What Trump’s WH considers ‘demoralizing’
Mika: Trump should have addressed these marches
7 hours 41 min ago
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech
Trump: I lost popular vote because 'illegals' voted
Gates: Trump's public comments do have an impact
Trump 'keep the oil' policy puts US troops at risk
Pompeo confirmed as CIA director

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL