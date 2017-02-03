Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/03/17

Trump to roll back financial regulations

President Trump is eyeing a repeal of Dodd Frank to de-regulate the financial sector in a new round of executive orders. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the possible outcomes for the average person. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
17 hours 57 min ago
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
13 hours 58 min ago
Trump to roll back financial regulations
50 min 48 sec ago
Persecution of Putin opposition a test for Tillerson
15 hours 43 min ago
Trump hits Schwarzenegger's Apprentice ratings
13 hours 48 min ago
Man shot after attack outside Louvre
4 hours 33 min ago
Trump's Friday tweet: 'Iran is playing with fire'
NYT: 'Almost everything' went wrong in Yemen raid
O'Donnell: Why Trump is wrong about Harley-Davidson
Maddow: New US era a perilous time for Putin critics

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL