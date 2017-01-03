MSNBC Live 01/03/17

Trump still skeptical Russia behind election hacks

President Elect Trump is set to receive new briefings on the Russian hacking, despite expressing continuous doubt on intelligence findings. The State Department's John Kirby joins MSNBC to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office
1 hour 38 min ago
Trump reacts to House's decision to ax ethics office
2 hours 47 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
7 hours 8 min ago
Ford announces Detroit plant expansion after Trump tweet
2 hours 25 min ago
Did House GOP miss the mark on ethics vote?
2 hours 5 min ago
Kristof: GOP must replace Obamacare if they repeal
MaddowBlog: Trump is fine with judging a book by its cover
Did Donald Trump commit treason?
Conway: 'It could take years' to replace Obamacare
Is there a watchdog if ethics office is removed?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL