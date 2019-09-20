Trump says he doesn't know who 'partisan' whistleblower is

President Trump is rejecting reports that the intelligence community’s whistleblower complaint involved a phone conversation with the Ukrainian President. Andrea Mitchell is joined by White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Phil Rucker, New York Times White House Correspondent Michael Crowley, Washington Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus, Former Ambassador to NATO Nick Burns, and Former Senior Advisor to Newt Gingrich and Ted Cruz, Rick Tyler, to discuss the potential content of the complaint and impact of the President’s involvement.