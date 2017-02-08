Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/08/17

Trump's unwillingness to criticize Putin 'disturbing, striking'

Eliot Cohen, former State Department counselor and author of “The Big Stick,” says President Trump's coziness to Russian President Putin reflects a world view unlike any other lawmaker. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

