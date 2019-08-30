Trump's personal assistant abruptly resigns after sharing off-the-record info with press

Trump's personal assistant abruptly resigns after sharing off-the-record info with press06:07
President Donald Trump’s personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout has resigned from her job, a White House official and another person familiar with the situation told NBC News. One source said that Westerhout left because she had shared personal information about the president’s family and Oval Office operations at an off-the-record dinner with reporters this month near Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.