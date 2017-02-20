Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/20/17

Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings

Former Reagan and Bush foreign policy official Elliott Abrams was vetoed as deputy secretary of state by the president because of a column he wrote critical of Trump. Bill Kristol, Editor-at-Large of The Weekly Standard, where the column appeared, joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

