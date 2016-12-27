Andrea Mitchell Reports 12/27/16

Trump on U.N.: 'Things will be different' under me

Bill Kristol, editor at large of the Weekly Standard discusses the viability of a Israel-Palestine two-state solution under a Trump presidency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
1 hour 1 min ago
Obama welcomes Japanese PM for historic visit
2 hours 6 min ago
Trump taps company lawyer as trade negotiator
1 hour 54 min ago
Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
8 hours 4 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
7 hours 38 min ago
Obama: 'I have to be quiet' after presidency
MaddowBlog: Trump caught lying about foundation
GOP congressman says Obama insults Netanyahu
McCain: 'No Doubt the Russians Were Hacking'
Three wishes for the upcoming, uncertain year

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL