Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/15/17

Trump blames 'leaks' for Flynn debacle

California Representative Adam Schiff joins NBC's Andrea Mitchell to discuss Trump's move to point fingers at the media for the stepping down of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mika: This looks like the steps leading to total meltdown
8 hours 19 min ago
GOP: 'Let's get the transcript of Flynn's call'
4 hours 3 min ago
Sen. King: 'White House doesn't have a lot of credibility'
4 hours 13 min ago
Maddow: Can Americans get an impartial Trump inquiry?
16 hours 48 min ago
Analyst: Trump aides 'need to start getting lawyers'
15 hours 47 min ago
'Bleak' poll numbers for Trump
Source: Pence kept in dark due to atty-client privilege
McConnell: Last Congress 'not dysfunctional at all'
Howard Dean: Trump is in 'deep trouble'
McCaskill on Flynn: The double standard is stunning

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL