Trump administration pressed for answers over Russian bounty intelligence

Andrea Mitchell is joined by former CIA Director John Brennan, former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, and Congressman Max Rose (D-NY), to discuss the latest from the Trump administration, where they're denying the president was briefed on intelligence that Russia offered bounties to Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and what Congress is doing in response, as Congressman Rose says it appears the president and his administration "ignored this intelligence."