Trump administration downplays risk of new surges in virus cases after re-openings

Vice President Mike Pence, head of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, is calling concerns over new coronavirus cases "overblown," and the Trump campaign is still planning to hold a rally in Tulsa on Saturday despite a lawsuit from residents concerned about the public health effects of the event. Dr. Kavita Patel and Bill Kristol join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the risks of the administration's stance.June 17, 2020

