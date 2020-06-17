Trump administration downplays risk of new surges in virus cases after re-openings

Trump administration downplays risk of new surges in virus cases after re-openings05:40
Vice President Mike Pence, head of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, is calling concerns over new coronavirus cases "overblown," and the Trump campaign is still planning to hold a rally in Tulsa on Saturday despite a lawsuit from residents concerned about the public health effects of the event. Dr. Kavita Patel and Bill Kristol join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the risks of the administration's stance.