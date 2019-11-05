Trial begins for Trump confidant Roger Stone

Trial begins for Trump confidant Roger Stone06:36
The trial begins today for longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone. He is charged with misleading the House Intelligence about his efforts to find out when WikiLeaks would be releasing hacked Democratic Party and Clinton campaign emails. NBC's Ken Dilanian and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade join Andrea Mitchell to discuss this and reports that Giuliani associate and Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas is willing to cooperate with impeachment investigators.