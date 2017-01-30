Andrea Mitchell Reports 01/30/17
Top Republicans blast Trump's immigration ban
After a botched immigration ban, nationwide public outcry and the appointment of white nationalist Steve Bannon to the National Security Council, top Republicans are breaking from President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Top Republicans blast Trump's immigration ban
WaPo: Trump used charity money for legal...
Pence on Trump’s record on women
Did Trump use charity money to pay legal fee?
Trump outraged over terror suspect’s rights
Trump questions terror suspect’s rights
Christian immigrants with visas denied entry
Protests surge overnight against Trump ban
Lawyers scramble to fight immigration ban
Actor raises more than $500,000 for refugees
Trump signs latest executive order
'Let's pray for our country'
Tech world 'shocked' by immigration ban
Supporters speaking out in favor of Trump ban
GOP members criticize Trump's ban
Trump chats with world leaders over the...
Rep. Ellison: 'It's absolutely a Muslim ban'
How the travel ban was rolled out
Chaos, confusion as Trump restricts travel
Spicer on Bannon controversy and the...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Donald Trump
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Top Republicans blast Trump's immigration ban
Protests surge overnight against Trump ban
Lawyers scramble to fight immigration ban
Trump signs latest executive order
Rep. Ellison: 'It's absolutely a Muslim ban'
How the travel ban was rolled out
Chaos, confusion as Trump restricts travel
White House defends Holocaust remembrance...
Spicer on Bannon controversy and the...
Murphy on Trump's travel ban: This is...
Breaking: 6 killed, 2 arrested in Canadian...
Joe and Mika report on their meeting with...
Legal authorities rally against Trump's ban
Maddow: Protest movement crucial to US policy
Nadler: Trump ban clearly unconstitutional
Trump ban a 'dog whistle': ACLU's Romero
Trump admin holds firm on immigration ban
Sharpton: As a Christian, Trump's ban is...
Sen. Duckworth on immigration order stay
ACLU: 'Stay granted, stay is national, we...
Politics
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told...
What it would take to build Trump's wall
White House defends Trump voter fraud...
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes...
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
In Trump They Trust: Nicolle Wallace talks...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Spicer on Bannon controversy and the...
Rep. Ellison: 'It's absolutely a Muslim ban'
Joe and Mika report on their meeting with...
Murphy on Trump's travel ban: This is...
Trump chats with world leaders over the...
Happy birthday Emilie!
How the travel ban was rolled out
Chaos, confusion as Trump restricts travel
White House defends Holocaust remembrance...
Breaking: 6 killed, 2 arrested in Canadian...
Advocating for a new approach to health care
Friday wrap-up: Week in Trump; Dems in...
Trump's Mexico stance 'dangerous,' says...
'I don't need Steve Bannon's permission to...
Ignatius: If not careful, we could end up...
'Please grow up,': Fmr. Mexican pres....
Real vs. provocation: Breaking down Trump...
Making sense of the 20 percent tax proposal
How Mary Tyler Moore changed television
What's next for the largest protest in US...
Rachel Maddow
Trump, weak under pressure, caves
Trump refugee ban ignores holocaust lessons
Trump sparks anger with misguided refugee ban
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Franken on resisting: 'We have a strategy'
PPP poll: Trump base deluded by false facts
Iraq on edge at Trump 'keep the oil' talk
Rather: 'We've never had this before'
Retooled VOA set to be Trump-run state media
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Legislators pressed at home on Trump agenda
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Trump oil grab policy puts US troops at risk
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech
Massive marches empower advocacy groups
Pompeo confirmed as CIA director
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
Trump DoJ moves to delay voting rights case
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters