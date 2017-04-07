Andrea Mitchell Reports 04/07/17

Tim Kaine: Same standard should apply to Trump as Obama

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, tells NBC's Andrea Mitchell that while he thinks the reason for the strike on Syria is laudable, President Trump should have come to Congress like President Obama did in 2013. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
8 hours 23 min ago
Sen. Murphy: US strike in Syria is illegal
4 hours 56 min ago
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump
10 hours 21 min ago
Engel: Strike ends narrative, not Assad nor Syria's war
18 hours 36 min ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
Rubio: Troops in Syria might be possible in the future
McCain: Trump has chance to reboot with Americans
Don't give Putin respect, says Fmr. Defense Secretary
U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL