Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/14/17

The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation

NBC's Andrea Mitchell gives an overview of the questions surrounding Michael Flynn's resignation with security analyst Jeremy Bash. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
58 min 51 sec ago
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
5 hours 28 min ago
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit
6 hours 41 min ago
Maddow: Scandal doesn't end with Flynn leaving
12 hours 56 min ago
Why activists are feeling 'hopeful' right now
51 min 42 sec ago
Dem Rep. Flynn resignation is 'canary in the coal mine'
Analyst: 'The markets are operating in a parallel universe'
Matthews: Flynn resignation follows a pattern for Trump
13 hours 12 min ago
Maddow: Careening Trump White House invites disaster
15 hours 41 min ago
Sanders: Flynn has damaged himself in 'very serious way'
16 hours 8 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL