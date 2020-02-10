Symone Sanders: 'Electability is about who can pull the diverse voices that make up this party together into a coalition.'05:02
Symone Sanders joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden campaign's expectations in New Hampshire and the rest of the Democratic primary. Sanders tells Andrea that she believes the campaign is "gonna be competitive" in New Hampshire, but also pushes forward to later voting states like South Carolina and Nevada, saying of the narrowing of the field that "this is a process that should play out after the majority of voices in this party have been heard."