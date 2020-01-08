Susan Rice: Trump's 'despicable lies' about Obama show his 'extreme weakness and insecurity'05:39
Susan Rice joins Andrea Mitchell to fact check President Donald Trump's speech. On President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration paid for the missiles that hit Iraqi bases Tuesday, Rice said "this is another series of despicable lies by President Trump. The fact that three years after taking office he remains obsessed with President Obama shows President Trump's extreme weakness & insecurity."