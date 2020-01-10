Steyer: I don't think it's true that experience equals judgment

Steyer: I don't think it's true that experience equals judgment06:01
Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer joins Andrea Mitchell and touts his international business background and strategic judgment as preparing him to handle international crises as President, and questions the wisdom of Washington experience, citing past missteps in the Middle East. He also explains his surge in Nevada and South Carolina, fueled by major ad-spending, saying that people who hear his message see that he's "saying something different from anybody else."